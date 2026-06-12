Indian rupee opens at 95.41 after Trump remarks on Iran Business Jun 12, 2026

The Indian rupee got a boost on Friday morning, opening at 95.41 against the US dollar, up 44 paise from the previous close.

This jump came after global crude oil prices slid to a two-month low, thanks to US President Trump's talk of a possible peace deal with Iran, which eased worries about more conflict in West Asia.