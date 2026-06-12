Indian rupee opens at 95.41 after Trump remarks on Iran
Business
The Indian rupee got a boost on Friday morning, opening at 95.41 against the US dollar, up 44 paise from the previous close.
This jump came after global crude oil prices slid to a two-month low, thanks to US President Trump's talk of a possible peace deal with Iran, which eased worries about more conflict in West Asia.
Rupee strengthens against major currencies
With oil getting cheaper, the rupee also opened stronger against other big currencies.
The rupee has been under pressure lately from high oil prices and a strong dollar, so this recovery is some welcome relief for India's economy, and anyone keeping an eye on travel or tech buys abroad!