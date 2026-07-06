Indian rupee opens at ₹95.23, experts expect 94.80 to 95.50
Business
The Indian rupee barely moved on Monday, July 6, opening at 95.23 per US dollar, almost the same as Friday's close of 95.22.
Experts say it will likely stay between 94.80 and 95.50, with the RBI protecting the upside.
If you are exporting, Finrex suggests selling around 95.40 to 95.50; importers might want to buy when rates dip.
Asian currencies mixed, yen leads losses
Across Asia, currency moves were all over the place: the South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah saw small gains, while Japan's yen took the biggest hit of the day.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index hovered near a two-week low, so traders are keeping an eye on global news and market signals before making any big moves.