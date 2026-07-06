Indian rupee opens at ₹95.23, experts expect 94.80 to 95.50 Business Jul 06, 2026

The Indian rupee barely moved on Monday, July 6, opening at 95.23 per US dollar, almost the same as Friday's close of 95.22.

Experts say it will likely stay between 94.80 and 95.50, with the RBI protecting the upside.

If you are exporting, Finrex suggests selling around 95.40 to 95.50; importers might want to buy when rates dip.