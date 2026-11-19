Indian rupee opens flat at 93.44 per dollar amid inflows
The Indian rupee opened flat at 93.44 per US dollar on November 19.
This calm comes thanks to sustained foreign equity inflows cushioning it against dollar strength, as the Federal Reserve hints at more rate hikes.
The rupee is expected by the market today to hover between 93.25 and 93.75 for now, with IPO inflows and other market moves keeping things balanced.
Malaysia ringgit, Indonesia rupiah inch up
It's a mixed bag across Asia, while Malaysia's ringgit and Indonesia's rupiah inched up, currencies like the Taiwan dollar, Korean won, Chinese yuan, and Japanese yen slipped just a bit against the dollar.
The bigger picture? The global currency scene is still reacting to what the US Fed might do next.