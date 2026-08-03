Indian rupee opens stronger at 95.14 per US dollar
The Indian rupee kicked off Monday a bit stronger, opening at 95.14 per US dollar, up by 25 paise from its last close.
This boost came after Brent crude prices dropped to $84 a barrel and the dollar index slipped to 99.72, making things easier for the rupee.
According to Finrex, the rupee is set to open at 95.18 with a range of 95.00 to 95.50, with exporters looking to cash in on gains and importers hedging their payments during dips.
Yen jumps 0.723% leading Asian gains
It wasn't just the rupee getting stronger: other Asian currencies had a good day too.
The Japanese yen led with a jump of 0.723%, followed by the South Korean won and Indonesian rupiah.
Even the Philippine peso, Thai baht, and Singapore dollar managed some decent gains as global currency markets reacted to recent moves by Japan and the US.