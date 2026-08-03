Indian rupee opens stronger at 95.14 per US dollar

The Indian rupee kicked off Monday a bit stronger, opening at 95.14 per US dollar, up by 25 paise from its last close.

This boost came after Brent crude prices dropped to $84 a barrel and the dollar index slipped to 99.72, making things easier for the rupee.

According to Finrex, the rupee is set to open at 95.18 with a range of 95.00 to 95.50, with exporters looking to cash in on gains and importers hedging their payments during dips.