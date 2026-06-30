Indian rupee posts 1st quarterly gain since March 2025 Business Jun 30, 2026

The Indian rupee just notched its first quarterly gain since March 2025, ending June at 94.66 per US dollar.

That's a small but welcome bounce, up 0.2% this quarter after hitting record lows in May.

The main boost? Oil prices have dropped sharply, which is great news for India since it imports most of its oil.