Indian rupee rebounds to 91.57 against US dollar

Rupee to react sharply to oil prices, geopolitical headlines

Oil prices jumped nearly 3% after fresh worries about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, following a US strike on an Iranian warship.

As HDFC Securities's Dilip Parmar put it, "While risk sentiment is improving and the dollar has pulled back, the rupee will continue to react sharply to oil prices and geopolitical headlines. Traders should expect heightened volatility in the near term."

Meanwhile, investors are watching closely to see where the rupee heads next.