Indian rupee rebounds to 91.57 against US dollar
The Indian rupee opened at 91.57 against the US dollar on Thursday, making a comeback after dropping to an all-time low of 92.15 just a day earlier.
This rebound came as the US Dollar Index slipped below 99, signaling calmer global vibes.
Still, experts say the rupee could stay shaky, especially with oil prices and world tensions in play.
Rupee to react sharply to oil prices, geopolitical headlines
Oil prices jumped nearly 3% after fresh worries about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, following a US strike on an Iranian warship.
As HDFC Securities's Dilip Parmar put it, "While risk sentiment is improving and the dollar has pulled back, the rupee will continue to react sharply to oil prices and geopolitical headlines. Traders should expect heightened volatility in the near term."
Meanwhile, investors are watching closely to see where the rupee heads next.