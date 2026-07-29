Indian rupee rises 4th straight day to ₹95.66 per dollar
Business
The Indian rupee kept up its winning streak, rising for the fourth day in a row and closing at 95.66 against the US dollar on Wednesday, a 16 paise jump from yesterday.
The currency saw some movement during the day but ended up stronger overall.
Over ₹750cr foreign inflows lift rupee
A mix of steady foreign investment, upbeat stock markets, and a weaker US dollar helped boost the rupee.
Big gains in Sensex and Nifty, plus foreign investors buying over ₹750 crore in Indian stocks, added to the momentum.
On top of that, India's industrial output picked up pace last month (even as global oil prices rose), giving more reasons for optimism about the economy.