Indian rupee rises 7 paise to 93.70 against US dollar
The Indian rupee ticked up by 7 paise to hit 93.70 against the US dollar in early Wednesday trading.
This little boost comes thanks to steady foreign investment, lower crude oil prices, and a bit of relief on the global front.
The rupee opened slightly stronger at 93.71, compared to Monday's close of 93.77.
Foreign investors pour ₹7,212.22 cr
Foreign investors poured ₹7,212.22 crore into Indian stocks on Monday, helping make the rupee one of Asia's best-performing currencies in FY27.
Cheaper oil is also giving India's economy some breathing room by lowering import costs, though strong US interest rates and a tough US dollar are keeping things interesting.
Keep an eye out: India's inflation data drops Thursday and could shake things up further for the rupee.