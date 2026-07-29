Indian rupee rises to 95.72 after RBI intervention and inflows

Exporters are likely to sell dollars when rates hit around 95.85 to 95.90, while importers might buy on dips for upcoming payments.

Demand from oil companies could slow down any further rupee gains.

Across Asia, currencies had a mixed day: the Indonesian rupiah dropped the most, while Japan's yen and the Philippine peso managed small gains as everyone waits for news on US interest rates and keeps an eye on Middle East tensions.