Indian rupee slips 0.2% to 95.9550 as state-run banks intervene
Business
The Indian rupee ended at 95.9550 per dollar on Thursday, September 24, 2026, dropping 0.2% from the last session.
This dip comes as global oil prices climb and inflation fears grow, with little progress in U.S.-Iran talks and talk of higher interest rates adding to the pressure.
Still, state-run banks stepped in to help keep the fall from getting worse.
Oil and yields pressure Indian markets
Higher oil prices are making things tougher for energy-importing countries like India, while rising US Treasury yields, thanks to possible Fed rate hikes, are rattling emerging market currencies across Asia.
Even with these headwinds, the rupee's volatility stayed steady at around 4%.
Meanwhile, Indian stocks took a hit too, seeing their biggest drop since early July.