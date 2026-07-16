Indian rupee slips 4th day to 96.33 against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee dropped for the fourth day in a row, finishing Thursday at 96.33 against the US dollar, 8 paise lower than yesterday.
It opened at 96.28 and moved between 96.22 and 96.37 during the day, continuing its steady slide.
Analysts say rupee pressure may persist
A mix of elevated global oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and ongoing tensions in West Asia are making things tough for the rupee right now.
Plus, foreign investors pulled out ₹735.83 crore from Indian stocks on Wednesday, adding to the pressure.
Analysts think this trend could stick around unless things calm down globally or the Reserve Bank of India steps in to stabilize things.