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Home / News / Business News / Indian rupee slips to ₹96.78 as RBI turns more hawkish
Indian rupee slips to ₹96.78 as RBI turns more hawkish
Rupee's decline comes after RBI's rate hike

Indian rupee slips to ₹96.78 as RBI turns more hawkish

By Mudit Dube
Oct 07, 2026
06:04 pm
What's the story

The Indian rupee has weakened against the US dollar, closing at a five-month low of ₹96.78 per dollar. This is down from its previous close of 96.43 per dollar. The decline comes amid strong demand for the greenback and heightened global uncertainty, which are putting pressure on India's domestic currency market. The rupee has weakened 1.7% in three months and 2.2% in one month against the dollar.

Policy impact

Rupee's decline comes after RBI's rate hike

The rupee's decline comes as investors digest the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) October monetary policy decision.

The central bank raised the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% from 5.25%, and changed its stance from "neutral" to "calibrated tightening."

This is the first rate hike by RBI since February 2023, aimed at tackling inflation risks.

Market forecast

After depreciating over 2 sessions, currency could see some stability

Dilip Parmar, a research analyst at HDFC Securities, said the RBI's shift to a more hawkish position with calibrated tightening is one of the key reasons for the rupee's weakness.

However, he also noted that after depreciating over two sessions, the currency could see some stability.

Forex traders said market participants built short positions in morning trade, putting pressure on the rupee.

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Currency intervention

RBI intervenes to prevent sharper depreciation

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said the RBI was seen selling dollars around 96.45 to prevent a sharper depreciation in the currency.

The Indian rupee has weakened over 4% against the US dollar in six months amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

During periods of heightened uncertainty, investors typically reduce exposure to emerging-market currencies and move toward safer assets such as the US dollar.

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