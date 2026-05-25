Indian rupee strengthens 3rd day at 95.35 per US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee just had its third day in a row of gains, opening stronger at 95.35 per US dollar, up 35 paise from the previous close.
This boost comes as oil prices cool off and there's hope for progress on the Iran conflict, plus some reassuring words from an unnamed central bank governor.
Asian currencies gain on cheaper oil
It's not just the rupee: most Asian currencies are up too, thanks to cheaper oil after optimism about a potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
The Thai baht led the way, with solid gains also seen in the Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won.
But traders are still keeping an eye out, since mixed signals from the US on an Iran deal could shake things up again.