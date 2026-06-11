Indian rupee to open weaker after Iran and US tensions Business Jun 11, 2026

The Indian rupee is expected to start Thursday on a weaker note, thanks to a jump in oil prices after fresh tensions between Iran and the US.

The rupee closed at 95.27 per dollar yesterday, but only saw a brief boost, mostly from RBI-backed dollar sales.

Traders say unless oil prices drop, the rupee probably won't bounce back much.