Indian rupee undervalued, Ashima Goyal and Sanjay Malhotra foresee recovery Business May 27, 2026

The Indian rupee is currently undervalued, and it might bounce back soon, at least that's what Monetary Policy Committee member Ashima Goyal thinks.

She pointed out that the rupee's Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) has dropped to its lowest since 2014.

Sanjay Malhotra also agreed, saying the recent dip suggests the rupee is now cheaper than it should be.