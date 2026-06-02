Indian semiconductor startups raise $92 million in early 2026 amid DLI
Indian semiconductor startups just hit a new milestone, raising $92 million across 12 deals in the first five months of 2026, way up from last year's $25 million.
This big jump is thanks to government support, especially the Design-Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme, which has made it easier for investors to back early-stage tech ideas.
Chip designs, foundry partnerships, AI focus
Startups like Constelli, C2i Semiconductors, HrdWyr, and VerveSemi each scored over $10 million. The DLI scheme also approved about two dozen more companies, including Mindgrove Technologies and InCore.
Several startups have already finished designing their chips and teamed up with global foundries in Taiwan and South Korea.
There's a lot of buzz around AI-focused chips too: C2i and Agrani Labs are working on those with help from industry veterans.
Still, high production costs and limited local testing facilities are challenges the ecosystem needs to tackle next.