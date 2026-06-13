Indian semiconductor startups seek policy support beyond ₹1,000 cr DLI Business Jun 13, 2026

Indian semiconductor startups, helped by the ₹1,000 crore DLI scheme, say they need more than just funding: they want the government to boost policies that actually get their chips used in Indian electronics and protect their designs.

Right now, there aren't enough incentives for manufacturers to pick homegrown chips, making it tough for local innovation to shine.

As one founder put it, "Capital makes things happen."