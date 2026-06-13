Indian semiconductor startups seek policy support beyond ₹1,000 cr DLI
Indian semiconductor startups, helped by the ₹1,000 crore DLI scheme, say they need more than just funding: they want the government to boost policies that actually get their chips used in Indian electronics and protect their designs.
Right now, there aren't enough incentives for manufacturers to pick homegrown chips, making it tough for local innovation to shine.
As one founder put it, "Capital makes things happen."
Founders fear foreign investment dilutes ownership
Founders worry that without better policies and local funding, they'll have to turn to foreign investors, risking Indian ownership of these startups.
High development costs (sometimes up to ₹70 crore), steep GST on imported test chips, and limited funding make competing with global players even harder.
Some suggest the government should give preference to Indian-designed chips in sectors like surveillance systems to really kickstart demand.