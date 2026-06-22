Indian Sensex climbs 400 points as Nifty rises past 24,100

HCL Tech Infosys Tech Mahindra rise

IT giants like HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra led the charge, each gaining close to 1% after last week's setback from Accenture's outlook cut.

Smaller and mid-sized companies also saw action: Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices both rose more than 0.4%.

Around 1,916 stocks advanced and 583 declined on NSE, while 143 remained unchanged, and it's clear investors are feeling optimistic about strong earnings across the board.