Indian Sensex falls 553.50, Nifty drops 192.50 on oil spike
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Friday: Sensex fell by 553.50 points and Nifty dropped 192.50 points.
The main reason? Oil prices shot up thanks to tensions in the Middle East, making things pricier for India since we are heavily dependent on imported crude.
With higher costs and tighter global financial conditions, investors are worried about inflation slowing down the economy.
Brent $107.40, yields climb, IPO frenzy
Brent crude hit $107.40 a barrel, and US Treasury yields climbed close to 5%, sparking fears of longer-lasting monetary tightening worldwide.
On top of that, India's IPO craze is pulling money away from regular stocks as everyone chases oversubscribed new listings.
All these factors together are making the markets feel pretty shaky right now.