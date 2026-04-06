Indian Sensex jumps 787 points as Nifty tops 22,950 Monday
Business
The Indian stock market had a strong Monday, with both Sensex and Nifty closing higher for the third day in a row.
Thanks to falling oil prices and a stronger rupee, Sensex ended up by 787 points at 74,106.85, while Nifty crossed the 22,950 mark.
BSE value rises over 5L/cr
This rally added over ₹5 lakh crore to investor wealth in just one day: BSE-listed companies' total value jumped from ₹422 lakh crore to more than ₹427 lakh crore.
Gains weren't limited to just the big players; midcap and smallcap indices also saw solid growth, showing upbeat vibes across the market.