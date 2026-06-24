Indian Sensex up more than 775, Nifty gains nearly 190

Banking, financials, cement and IT lead

Banking, financial services, cement, and IT stocks led the charge.

Trent, IndiGo, ICICI Bank, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Bajaj Finance were among today's top winners on Nifty 50. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Wipro slipped behind.

Midcap action saw Exide Industries and AU Small Finance Bank as gainers; GE Vernova T&D and Hitachi Energy India dropped off.

Despite the headline surge, broader markets were a bit mixed, with slightly more stocks declining than advancing across the National Stock Exchange.