Indian shares open cautiously with Sensex and Nifty higher
Business
Indian stock markets started Friday on a careful note, with the Sensex up 62.60 points to 77,595.14 and Nifty up 10.65 points to 24,244.80.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and Tata Steel were the early winners, while InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, and Hindustan Unilever slipped behind.
The mood was cautious as global factors kept everyone on their toes.
Foreign investors sold ₹583.36cr Indian shares
High oil prices (Brent at $93.50) due to U.S.-Iran tensions and overnight drops in US stocks made investors wary.
Asian markets were mixed; South Korea and Hong Kong edged up, but Japan's Nikkei fell.
Meanwhile, foreign investors sold ₹583.36 crore in Indian stocks yesterday, showing they're still playing it safe amid worries about inflation and world events.