Indian shares open cautiously with Sensex and Nifty higher

Indian stock markets started Friday on a careful note, with the Sensex up 62.60 points to 77,595.14 and Nifty up 10.65 points to 24,244.80.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, and Tata Steel were the early winners, while InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, and Hindustan Unilever slipped behind.

The mood was cautious as global factors kept everyone on their toes.