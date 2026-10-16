Indian smartphone makers step up amid rising memory chip costs
With memory chip costs climbing (they make up almost 40% of the bill of materials of budget handsets), global brands are pulling back from India's budget smartphone scene.
Homegrown names like Ai+ and Lava are stepping up to fill the gap, and Micromax is plotting a comeback, thanks to government support for local manufacturing.
Affordability push meets Indian government support
To keep phones affordable, these companies are focusing on online sales and smarter component choices.
Ai+ has matched last year's sales this quarter, while Lava is doubling down on efficient design and software tweaks.
With government schemes also backing research and development, even old favorites like Karbonn are eyeing a festive relaunch, making it an interesting time for Indian tech fans looking for wallet-friendly options.