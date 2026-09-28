Indian space startups aim global impact as ISRO refocuses
India's private space scene is heating up, with startups like Digantara, Pixxel, and GalaxEye aiming for big global impact.
As ISRO shifts its focus to research, these companies are stepping up to handle manufacturing and commercialization, putting India's space industry on the world map.
Digantara, GalaxEye target $100 million, Pixxel ₹1,200cr
Digantara is targeting $100 million in yearly revenue by 2029 with its advanced space maps and new partnerships across Asia.
Pixxel just landed a massive ₹1,200 crore satellite contract for the same year.
Despite losing a key satellite, GalaxEye is still in the race for that $100 million mark, backed by government support.
Together, these startups are answering worldwide demand for sharper satellite tech and helping India become a serious player in global space surveillance.