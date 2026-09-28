Indian space startups aim global impact as ISRO refocuses

Digantara is targeting $100 million in yearly revenue by 2029 with its advanced space maps and new partnerships across Asia.

Pixxel just landed a massive ₹1,200 crore satellite contract for the same year.

Despite losing a key satellite, GalaxEye is still in the race for that $100 million mark, backed by government support.

Together, these startups are answering worldwide demand for sharper satellite tech and helping India become a serious player in global space surveillance.