Indian spices to meet strict EU hygiene, sustainability standards
India's top spice exporters and the European Spice Association just signed a two-year deal to level up food safety, sustainability, and ethical and responsible practices.
Announced in Kochi on Monday, this MoU means both sides will swap info and work together so Indian spices meet strict EU rules on hygiene, traceability, and eco-friendly practices.
No food adulteration allowed
The agreement unequivocally condemns food adulteration and cautions against misuse of permitted processes, including undeclared irradiation, ethylene oxide sterilization, or non-compliant chemical treatments in any spice shipped to Europe.
Basically: if it's headed for the EU, it has to be clean and safe by their standards.
Safer spices and a stronger global reputation
With India's spice exports valued at over $4 billion every year—and rules getting tougher—this partnership helps Indian exporters stay ahead.
It's a shift from scrambling last-minute to being ready before new regulations hit.
For anyone who loves masala (or exports), that means safer flavors and a stronger global reputation for Indian spices.