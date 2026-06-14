Indian staffing firms go global amid rising skilled professional demand

Global talent demand fuels cross-border hiring

With more global capability centers (GCCs) popping up and people open to working across borders, cross-country hiring is booming.

Companies like TeamLease are setting their sights on Japan and Australia for growth. Quess Corp now gets one-fifth of its profits from international work: West Asia alone makes up 40% of that.

Meanwhile, Randstad says the US and UK will drive 40% of the world's talent demand by 2030, with high-skill digital roles especially in demand.