Indian staffing firms go global amid rising skilled professional demand
Indian staffing companies are going global as demand for skilled professionals keeps rising, especially in healthcare, tech, engineering, and hospitality.
They're focusing on places like Southeast Asia, the US Europe, and West Asia to find new opportunities and diversify their business.
Global talent demand fuels cross-border hiring
With more global capability centers (GCCs) popping up and people open to working across borders, cross-country hiring is booming.
Companies like TeamLease are setting their sights on Japan and Australia for growth. Quess Corp now gets one-fifth of its profits from international work: West Asia alone makes up 40% of that.
Meanwhile, Randstad says the US and UK will drive 40% of the world's talent demand by 2030, with high-skill digital roles especially in demand.