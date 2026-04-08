Indian startup founders to increase AI spend, sales impact limited
Business
A new report says 86% of Indian startup founders are set to spend more on AI in 2026, hoping it'll boost their businesses.
But so far, only 9% has actually seen a measurable impact on sales or conversions because of AI.
Founders: AI boosts productivity, alters hiring
Most founders say the real win with AI right now is speed and productivity, not sales.
In fact, increased productivity and faster time-to-market account for 82% of the measurable impact reported.
This shift has changed hiring plans too: about three out of four founders are focusing on team efficiency, and nearly half are freezing or cutting back hiring in some roles to keep things lean.
Engineering teams lead the way in using AI, while areas like sales and support are still catching up.