Indian startup funding falls to $122 million after Rapido's $730 million round
This week, Indian startups pulled in $122 million, way less than last week's huge $789.8 million haul.
The main reason? Rapido's massive $730 million funding round last week made this week look quieter by comparison.
Compared to the same week in 2025, funding dipped slightly by 5%, according to Tracxn.
Scapia $63 million, UpGrad $38 million at $1.7B
Late-stage companies grabbed most of the cash, with Scapia (a travel fintech) scoring $63 million and UpGrad raising $38 million at a cool $1.7 billion valuation.
Mythik, a media-tech venture, picked up $5 million from investors like Dream11 CEO Harsh Jain.
Seed and early-stage startups raise $21 million
Seed and early-stage startups weren't left out: they raised about $21 million combined.
There were only 13 deals this week, down from 30 last year, but it looks like investors are writing bigger checks for fewer startups.