Indian startup funding falls to $122 million after Rapido's $730 million round Business May 22, 2026

This week, Indian startups pulled in $122 million, way less than last week's huge $789.8 million haul.

The main reason? Rapido's massive $730 million funding round last week made this week look quieter by comparison.

Compared to the same week in 2025, funding dipped slightly by 5%, according to Tracxn.