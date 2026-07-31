Indian startup funding plunges 57% to $80 million last week

Early- and late-stage rounds accounted for most of the money, though seed-stage funding actually doubled to $9.4 million.

Early- and late-stage investments took a hit, both dropping sharply.

Lohum and Arboreal Bioinnovations led the pack with $24 million and over $24 million, respectively, while Apna Mart raised about $12.7 million.

Other names like Fixxly and Omega Seiki Mobility secured smaller checks, showing that even in a slow week, some startups still found support.