Indian startups moving slowly on AI: VC Bejul Somaia

Lightspeed is betting big on AI

Lightspeed is betting big on AI, investing in global players like Anthropic and supporting Indian startups such as Emergent and Sarvam.

A Lightspeed-backed company is raising up to $250 million from NVIDIA, Accel and HCLTech to boost innovation.

Somaia urges Indian founders to jump on the AI wave now, saying it could unlock earning opportunities for tens of millions of Indians and improve lives at scale.