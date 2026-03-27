Indian startups moving slowly on AI: VC Bejul Somaia
Bejul Somaia from Lightspeed Venture Partners feels Indian startups are moving too slowly on artificial intelligence (AI), especially compared to how quickly they embraced mobile internet in the 2012-2014 period.
Even though interest in AI is picking up, he says current entrepreneurial energy may be insufficient to fully realize AI's potential to create opportunities for tens of millions across the country.
Lightspeed is betting big on AI
Lightspeed is betting big on AI, investing in global players like Anthropic and supporting Indian startups such as Emergent and Sarvam.
A Lightspeed-backed company is raising up to $250 million from NVIDIA, Accel and HCLTech to boost innovation.
Somaia urges Indian founders to jump on the AI wave now, saying it could unlock earning opportunities for tens of millions of Indians and improve lives at scale.