Indian startups pulled in $303.7 million, a 39% weekly jump
Indian startups pulled in $303.7 million from 25 Indian startups from August 31 to September 5, 2026, a solid 39% jump over the previous week.
The action spanned both growth and early-stage rounds, with five big growth deals and plenty of fresh ideas getting funded.
Growth-stage startups led with $201.9 million
Growth-stage startups led the way, grabbing $201.9 million. Slice, a digital banking platform, scored the biggest win with $100 million and a $450 million valuation.
Ultrahuman followed with $70 million from Qualcomm Ventures, while SUGAR Cosmetics secured ₹144.5 crore.
On the early-stage side, Yuma Energy raised $35 million and Cradlewise got $12 million.
Bengaluru was buzzing with most of the deals (14), and deep tech stood out as the hottest sector this week.
The startup world also saw some shakeups: seven new strategic hires, four mergers or acquisitions, two closures, and about 250 layoffs rounded out a busy week.