Indian startups pulled in nearly $164 million across 16 deals
This week, Indian startups pulled in nearly $164 million across 16 deals, quite a dip from last week's $271 million.
Most of the action was in early and growth-stage rounds, with just one deal staying under wraps.
Growth-stage startups raised $208.2 million
Growth-stage startups grabbed most of the spotlight, raising $208.2 million through six big deals. Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, Veriqus, and BusinessNext each landed $40 million in Series B funding.
Early-stage companies raised $44 million across 12 deals, with Plazza's $15 million Series A round standing out thanks to support from Accel, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.
Bengaluru led cities with 8 deals
Bengaluru led with eight deals while Mumbai followed with five.
Fintech saw the most activity this week, trailed by healthtech and SaaS.
Series A and seed rounds were especially common among these fresh investments.