Indian startups raise $190.7 million in a slower week, but some big wins stand out
Indian startups pulled in $190.7 million between January 10 and 16, 2026—a big drop from last year's $386.2 million for the same week.
Still, that's triple what they raised just a week ago.
Fewer deals happened this time (27 versus last year's 54), but some standout rounds made headlines.
PeeSafe lands $32 million to grow women's wellness
PeeSafe, known for its women's hygiene and wellness products, closed a $32 million round with OrbiMed.
With both new investment and early backers cashing out a bit, the round comprised a mix of primary capital and secondary sales.
Sukino and Emversity also bag major rounds
Healthcare startup Sukino raised $31 million in a round led by Bessemer Venture Partners with participation from Rainmatter.
Meanwhile, Emversity—a platform focused on skill-based training and higher education—brought in $30 million in a round led by Premji Invest with participation from Lightspeed and Z47.