Indian startups raise $190.7 million in a slower week, but some big wins stand out Business Jan 16, 2026

Indian startups pulled in $190.7 million between January 10 and 16, 2026—a big drop from last year's $386.2 million for the same week.

Still, that's triple what they raised just a week ago.

Fewer deals happened this time (27 versus last year's 54), but some standout rounds made headlines.