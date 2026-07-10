Indian startups raise $219.2 million as late stage dominates funding

Yotta raises $150 million dominating Indian funding

Yotta led the charge by raising a massive $150 million, more than two-thirds of all money raised last week.

Other notable rounds included Adage ($24.2 million), Sunstone ($17.7 million), and WizCommerce ($8.3 million), with smaller boosts for startups like Econovus, Mowito, and Milo Drive.

So far in July, Indian startups have already crossed $358.4 million in funding, but most investors seem to be betting on proven companies rather than new faces right now.