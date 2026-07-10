Indian startups raise $219.2 million as late stage dominates funding
Indian startups pulled in $219.2 million across 18 funding rounds last week (ending July 9, 2026).
That's a solid jump, up 28.3% from the previous week, even though there were fewer deals overall.
Most of this cash came from late-stage investments, which made up nearly 76% of the total.
Meanwhile, early- and seed-stage funding took a hit, dropping to $33.5 million and $18 million.
Yotta raises $150 million dominating Indian funding
Yotta led the charge by raising a massive $150 million, more than two-thirds of all money raised last week.
Other notable rounds included Adage ($24.2 million), Sunstone ($17.7 million), and WizCommerce ($8.3 million), with smaller boosts for startups like Econovus, Mowito, and Milo Drive.
So far in July, Indian startups have already crossed $358.4 million in funding, but most investors seem to be betting on proven companies rather than new faces right now.