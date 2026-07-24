Indian startups raise nearly $170 million this week as early-stage leads

Half of all funds raised (50.1%) went to early-stage startups, while late-stage deals made up 45% and seed rounds just under 5%.

Still, it's clear the pace has dropped: this week's total is down 51% from last week and almost 39% lower than the same time last year.

So far in July, startup funding is at $820 million (way behind June's $1.91 billion), hinting that investors are being a little more cautious lately.