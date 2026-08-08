Indian startups raised $383.5 million across 27 deals this week
Indian startups pulled in $383.5 million across 27 deals this week, way up from last week's $82.2 million.
The money came from a mix of growth and early-stage deals, plus some new executive hires, fund launches, and even a few mergers.
Growth-stage companies attracted $273.7 million
Most of the cash, $273.7 million, went to growth-stage companies like River Mobility (which scored $120 million) and Leap India's big pre-IPO round.
AI unicorn Sarvam also raised $74 million, led by NVIDIA, showing investors are still excited about AI.
Early-stage startups raised $109.8 million
Early-stage startups brought in $109.8 million over 19 deals, with InRisk Labs leading at $27 million.
Bengaluru was the top city for funding wins, while the AI sector saw the most investment activity overall.
Seed rounds were especially popular this week among young companies looking to grow fast.