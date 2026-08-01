Indian startups raised $662 million in July across 85 deals
Indian startups pulled in $662 million across 85 deals this July, a big drop from June's $2 billion, mostly because there weren't any massive investments like Meta's deal with CRED.
Still, it's a bit better than last year's numbers for July.
AI leads funding, Emergent raises $130 million
Early-stage startups grabbed 38% of the funding. AI startup Emergent stood out by raising $130 million and joining the unicorn club, while Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group, Veriqus, and BusinessNext each secured $40 million.
AI led all sectors in funding, followed by fintech and e-commerce. Bengaluru stayed on top for startup investments.
On the flip side: Zepto delayed its IPO over valuation talks, four startups shut down, but surprisingly, there were no major layoffs this month despite earlier job cuts across the industry.