Indian startups raised $7.2B in H1 2026, 5 new unicorns
Business
Indian startups pulled in $7.2 billion during the first half of 2026, a solid 12% jump from last year's numbers, even with global economic headwinds.
Five new startups made it to the unicorn club, showing just how resilient and ambitious India's startup scene is right now.
Fintech SaaS healthtech and seed-stage uptick
Fintech, SaaS, and healthtech grabbed most of the investor spotlight thanks to their innovation and scalability.
Early-stage funding also saw a big uptick, with seed-stage startups landing major investments: proof that investors are backing fresh ideas from day one.
As one analyst put it: "The market is maturing, and investors are now more focused on unit economics and long-term value creation," said an industry analyst.