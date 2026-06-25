Indian startups raised $7.2B in H1 2026, 5 new unicorns

Fintech SaaS healthtech and seed-stage uptick

Fintech, SaaS, and healthtech grabbed most of the investor spotlight thanks to their innovation and scalability.

Early-stage funding also saw a big uptick, with seed-stage startups landing major investments: proof that investors are backing fresh ideas from day one.

As one analyst put it: "The market is maturing, and investors are now more focused on unit economics and long-term value creation," said an industry analyst.