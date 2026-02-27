Indian startups raised over $1 billion in February (so far)
Indian startups just had a huge month, pulling in about $1.2 billion in funding between February 1 and 27, 2026.
That's more than twice what they raised last February and a big jump from January too, with deals happening across 128 rounds.
Neysa's round was the biggest highlight
The biggest buzz came from Neysa's massive $1.2 billion round led by Blackstone.
Other highlights: Idfy grabbed $52 million with help from Neo Asset Management Secondaries Fund, while The Whole Truth—a clean-label food brand—secured $51 million thanks to Sofina and Sauce.vc.
Climate tech startup Varaha landed $45 million, and petcare brand Supertails scored $30 million led by Venturi Partners.