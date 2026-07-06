Indian stock market extends 4 day streak with 0.7% gains Business Jul 06, 2026

The Indian stock market kept its winning streak alive for the fourth day in a row!

On Monday, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex rose by 0.7%, with Nifty closing at 78,285.07 and Sensex at 24,430.35.

It's the first time since mid-June that we've seen this kind of steady climb.