Indian stock market extends 4 day streak with 0.7% gains
Business
The Indian stock market kept its winning streak alive for the fourth day in a row!
On Monday, both the Nifty 50 and Sensex rose by 0.7%, with Nifty closing at 78,285.07 and Sensex at 24,430.35.
It's the first time since mid-June that we've seen this kind of steady climb.
Most sectors gained, half stocks fell
Even though the main indices are up, about half of all traded stocks actually fell.
Most sectors were positive (17 out of 21 saw gains), but a few lagged behind.
Analysts say technical signals are still strong, with Nifty staying above key moving averages.