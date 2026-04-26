Indian stock market to remain closed on May 1
What's the story
The Indian stock market will observe a holiday on May 1, in observance of Maharashtra Day. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed for trading activities across all segments including equity, derivatives, and SLB. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also be closed during its morning session but will reopen in the evening.
Holiday schedule
Upcoming trading holidays in 2026
The Indian stock market has a few more holidays lined up for 2026. In May alone, there will be two trading holidays: one on May 1 for Maharashtra Day and another on May 28 for Bakri Id. June will see one holiday, while July and August have none planned. September and December are each expected to have one holiday, with October and November likely having two each.
Market performance
Sensex, Nifty end the week in red
The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended the week in the red, breaking a two-week winning streak. This was mainly due to rising geopolitical tensions and muted earnings expectations from major IT companies. After an early rise, the indices remained under pressure for most of the week due to relentless selling. The Nifty 50 fell by 1.14% to close at 23,897.95, while Sensex declined by 1.29% to settle at 76,664.21 at Friday's closing bell.