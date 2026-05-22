Indian stock markets close higher as Sensex 75,415.35 Nifty 23,719.30
Business
Indian stock markets wrapped up Friday on a positive note, with both Sensex and Nifty climbing higher.
Banking stocks were the main drivers, and upbeat global cues, plus hopes for U.S.-Iran peace talks, kept investor spirits high.
Sensex finished at 75,415.35 while Nifty closed at 23,719.30.
Banking shares lead gains rupee strengthens
Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank led the gains among banking shares. Meanwhile, Sun Pharma and ITC didn't keep up.
The rupee also got stronger against the dollar after the Reserve Bank of India stepped in to stabilize things.
Asian European markets rally Brent rises
Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi ended in the green.
European markets followed suit. Brent crude prices jumped too, all adding to the upbeat mood for investors today.