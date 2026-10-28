Indian stock markets fall as Sensex drops 352.64 points
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Wednesday, October 28: Sensex dropped 352.64 points to 73,246.03, and Nifty slipped nearly 50.90 points to 22,698.85.
The main culprits? Weak performances from IT and oil companies, mostly thanks to high crude prices and some nerves around the US Federal Reserve's upcoming policy decision.
Auto and pharma stocks cushioned losses
While tech and oil dragged things down (Infosys alone fell over 3%), auto and pharma stocks actually did pretty well, giving the market a bit of a cushion.
The broader market was mixed.
Everyone's watching for the Fed's interest rate call: it could shape where markets head next.