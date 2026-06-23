Indian stock markets pause as investors await fresh catalysts
Business
Indian stock markets kicked off Tuesday pretty quietly, after a strong run in the past week.
Nifty 50 dipped just 0.13% to 24,071.30, and Sensex barely moved at 77,086.05 points.
The pause comes as investors wait for new reasons to get excited, even though recent global tensions have eased.
Rupee slips 11 paise to 94.74
The rupee slipped by 11 paise to 94.74 against the US dollar this morning.
The central bank has been working to support the rupee.
Nifty and Sensex up over 4%
Even with today's slow start, Nifty and Sensex have jumped by over 4% each in the last seven sessions, mostly thanks to falling oil prices and smart policy moves.
Meanwhile, Asian markets took a breather after last week's big rally, with investors cashing out some profits across the region.