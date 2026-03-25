Indian stock markets to remain closed on March 26
Business
Heads up if you follow stocks: NSE and BSE will be closed this Thursday, March 26, for Ram Navami.
This kicks off a string of market holidays, so in the next eight sessions, there are only five trading days.
More breaks are coming soon too, with Mahavir Jayanti on March 31 and Good Friday on April 3.
Global tensions ease, boosting market sentiments
Even with these stop-start weeks, Indian stocks have bounced back impressively.
On Wednesday, Sensex shot up nearly 800 points and Nifty crossed the 23,100 mark.
The boost comes as global tensions ease a bit, thanks to a U.S.-backed cease-fire proposal involving Iran and safer shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.