Indian stock markets to remain closed on March 26 Business Mar 25, 2026

Heads up if you follow stocks: NSE and BSE will be closed this Thursday, March 26, for Ram Navami.

This kicks off a string of market holidays, so in the next eight sessions, there are only five trading days.

More breaks are coming soon too, with Mahavir Jayanti on March 31 and Good Friday on April 3.