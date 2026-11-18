Indian stock markets tumble as Sensex falls over 500 points
Indian stock markets had a rough Wednesday: Sensex fell by more than 500 points to close at 82,031.81, while Nifty dropped nearly 160 points to end just under 25,230.
Titan took a major hit with its shares down more than 4%, and Bajaj Finance plus TCS also dragged the market lower.
Indian consumer durables stocks lead losses
Consumer durables, metals, auto, and IT stocks saw the biggest losses (consumer durables alone slid 3.08%). Midcap and smallcap indices also dipped.
Still, not everything was red: SBI shares climbed by about 2.34% and ITC gained around 1.6%.
Market volatility ticked up slightly too, showing investors are staying cautious in these choppy times.