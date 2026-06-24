Indian stocks open higher on cheaper oil and IT surge
Business
The Indian stock market kicked off Wednesday on a strong note, with Sensex and Nifty both climbing, thanks to cheaper oil and a surge in IT stocks.
Positive vibes were also fueled by progress in U.S.-Iran peace talks.
HCLTech Wipro slip after JPMorgan downgrade
Brent crude was trading near four-month lows, easing concerns for investors.
The Nifty IT index jumped 0.7%, led by Tech Mahindra's 2.6% rise, followed by gains from Infosys and TCS.
However, HCLTech and Wipro slipped after JPMorgan downgraded them, making them top losers despite the overall upbeat mood.