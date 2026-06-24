Indian stocks open higher on cheaper oil and IT surge

HCLTech Wipro slip after JPMorgan downgrade

Brent crude was trading near four-month lows, easing concerns for investors.

The Nifty IT index jumped 0.7%, led by Tech Mahindra's 2.6% rise, followed by gains from Infosys and TCS.

However, HCLTech and Wipro slipped after JPMorgan downgraded them, making them top losers despite the overall upbeat mood.