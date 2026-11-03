Indian stocks rally as Nifty tops 23,600 and Sensex surges
Business
Big day for the stock market!
On Tuesday, Nifty crossed 23,600, jumping 1.06% to reach 23,689.85 by midday.
Sensex wasn't far behind, up 895.52 points to 76,588.30.
Banking telecom stocks fuel 4-day streak
Banking and telecom stocks led the charge as both indices rode a four-day winning streak. Lower crude oil prices and stronger foreign investor vibes also helped boost confidence.
Top gainers included BSE Ltd. (up 4.87%), Bharti Airtel (up 3.61%), and HDFC Bank (up 3.12%). Meanwhile, ONGC slipped a bit.
Experts say steady crude prices and ongoing foreign investment are key if this momentum is going to last.