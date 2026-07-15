Indian stocks rally as Sensex hits 77,641.86, Nifty over 24,000
Business
Indian stock markets had a strong day on Wednesday.
Sensex shot up almost 600 points (0.8%) to hit 77,641.86, and Nifty crossed the big 24,000 mark.
All this happened even with global worries like U.S.-Iran tensions and rising oil prices in the background.
Midcap and smallcap hit 52-week highs
It wasn't just the big names. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also saw solid gains.
The Nifty Midcap 100 hit a 52-week high, while Smallcap 100 reached a 52-week high.
This broad rally shows investors are feeling pretty confident right now.
Investors' wealth rises 3.5L/cr in session
Thanks to today's surge, investors' total wealth jumped by ₹3.5 lakh crore in just a single session.
This boost came amid strong buying in mid- and small-cap stocks across different sectors.