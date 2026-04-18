Indian stocks rise amid easing tensions and cheaper oil
Business
Indian stocks stayed on a winning streak this week, with the Sensex up 1.21% and Nifty 50 rising 1.25%.
Easing tensions in West Asia and cheaper oil helped boost confidence, even though the trading week was shorter than usual.
Market valuation up over ₹14L/cr
While stocks were up, the rupee lost some ground, ending at ₹92.92 against the US dollar.
Both foreign and domestic investors sold off shares, but mid-cap and small-cap stocks still shined with gains of 3.5% and 4.3%.
Big names like Adani Ports, TCS, and Reliance pushed total market value up by over ₹14 lakh crore, with most sectors ending strong except for autos.