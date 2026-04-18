Indian stocks rise amid easing tensions and cheaper oil

Market valuation up over ₹14L/cr

While stocks were up, the rupee lost some ground, ending at ₹92.92 against the US dollar.

Both foreign and domestic investors sold off shares, but mid-cap and small-cap stocks still shined with gains of 3.5% and 4.3%.

Big names like Adani Ports, TCS, and Reliance pushed total market value up by over ₹14 lakh crore, with most sectors ending strong except for autos.